Military in Guinea-Bissau appoint ally of ousted president as prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Guinea-Bissau soldiers have appointed Finance Minister Ilídio Vieira Té, a close ally of ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, as prime minister. This follows a military coup that the opposition called fabricated to avoid defeat in the elections.

Military in Guinea-Bissau appoint ally of ousted president as prime minister

On Friday, Guinea-Bissau soldiers appointed a close ally of the ousted president as prime minister, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The country's new military leader, General Orta Inta, announced by decree the appointment of Finance Minister Ilídio Vieira Te as prime minister.

Vieira Te is a close ally of ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, having led his party's election campaign during Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Soldiers seized power on Wednesday, three days after tense presidential elections.

The opposition claimed that Embaló had "fabricated" the coup to avoid defeat in Sunday's elections. According to his rival Fernando Dias, who, like Embaló, claimed to have won the elections, the military coup and Embaló's reported arrest were fabricated to disrupt the election results.

Add on

On Friday, the Supreme Military Command lifted the curfew imposed during the military coup and allowed the movement of people and public transport in all areas of the capital, Bissau.

Calm has returned to the capital: after the removal of army checkpoints, people and transport are once again moving through the city's streets. The main stock exchange, markets in remote areas, and commercial banks have also resumed operations.

Meanwhile, Embaló arrived in neighboring Senegal on Thursday on a flight chartered by the Senegalese government, which, according to a statement from the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "maintains direct contact with all stakeholders in Guinea-Bissau." Senegal has pledged to cooperate with partners in restoring democracy in Guinea-Bissau.

Reference

Guinea-Bissau, one of the poorest countries in the world, has constantly faced coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago, including an attempted coup in October. The country of 2.2 million people is known as a transit point for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe, which, according to experts, contributes to the development of the political crisis.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
Senegal
Europe
Portugal