Jon-Dahl Tomasson fired as Sweden coach after defeats in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

The Swedish Football Association has fired 49-year-old Dane Jon-Dahl Tomasson from his position as head coach of the national team after defeats to Switzerland and Kosovo. The decision was made due to consistently poor results in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Jon-Dahl Tomasson fired as Sweden coach after defeats in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

After Sweden's defeats in October against Switzerland (0:2) and Kosovo (0:1), the Swedish Football Federation decided not to extend the contract of the head coach, former Danish national team striker and well-known goalscorer Jon-Dahl Tomasson.

UNN writes with reference to dpa.

Details

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has decided to dismiss the 49-year-old Dane Jon-Dahl Tomasson from the post of head coach of the national team. The decision was made a day after Sweden's unsuccessful 1-0 defeat to Kosovo. In general, the SvFF pointed to the consistently poor results of the Swedish national football team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Reference

Jon-Dahl Tomasson is a famous attacking midfielder and forward in the first decade of the new century, who achieved records as a goalscorer in the history of the Danish national team (he scored 52 goals). Tomasson played in a number of leading European clubs, including Italian "Milan", where for several seasons he was Andriy Shevchenko's partner in the attacking line.

Addition

It is interesting that Tomasson has actually lost support among the players of the Swedish national team not for the first day. Before the loss to Switzerland and Kosovo, goalkeeper Robin Olsen expressed his attitude:

Jon is a leader I don't want to work under

- he noted.

Recall

In the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, during the Wales-Belgium match, which ended with a score of 2-4, a rat ran onto the field in the 65th minute, stopping the game. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to catch it, but the rodent escaped, and was later carried out by Welsh striker Johnson.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Switzerland
Denmark
Sweden
Kosovo