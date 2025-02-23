ukenru
Switzerland is ready to provide 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in nine to twelve months

Switzerland is ready to provide 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in nine to twelve months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21140 views

The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.

Switzerland may provide its troops to participate in a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if an official request is received and the government approves such a decision. This was stated by the commander of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Suessli, in an interview with the SonntagsBlick newspaper, UNN reports .

Details 

When asked by a journalist about the possibility of Swiss military participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, the commander of the Swiss armed forces, Thomas Suessli, said that Switzerland could provide its troops if the government gives a corresponding order.

We could probably provide about 200 soldiers in nine to twelve months

Süssli noted.

Süssli also noted that talks about the possible deployment of peacekeepers are currently purely hypothetical, as the situation between Russia and Ukraine has not yet been determined. "There is no peace yet, and there have been no requests from the United Nations," he said

Switzerland, which adheres to a neutral policy, is involved in a number of peacekeeping missions around the world, including in Kosovo, where its military is supporting NATO forces working within the KFOR mission.

Therefore, Suessli also clarified that Switzerland's commitment to the missions in Kosovo and Bosnia continues, so additional forces will be needed for a possible participation in the mission in Ukraine. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

