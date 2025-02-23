UK and France develop a plan for peacekeepers in Ukraine: key role of the United States

The UK and France have developed a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan will be presented to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days during talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

The European plan does not provide for the deployment of U.S. troops in Ukraine, but the United States can provide the necessary support to protect European forces, including by activating air defense systems in neighboring countries and putting air forces on alert.

According to the publication's interlocutors, without the support of the US president, the European plan to send peacekeepers will be difficult to implement.

According to this plan, British and French troops, along with naval forces and aviation, will form the backbone of the so-called support forces. Their task will not be to deploy along the front line in the east, but to protect infrastructure, cities and ports in the Black Sea.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present Donald Trump with a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire. In particular, Starmer said that such an operation would require “US support” to deter Russia from attacking again.

