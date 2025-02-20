British PM to propose to Trump a plan to deploy 30,000 EU troops to Ukraine

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

British PM to propose to Trump a plan to deploy 30,000 EU troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The British prime minister will propose a plan to deploy a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. The United States is to provide air support from bases in Eastern Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present to Donald Trump a plan to deploy about 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain the ceasefire. The Telegraph writes, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting in Washington next week, Starmer is expected to detail how European troops will be able to enforce any ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump.

According to Western officials briefed on the plans, he will urge Trump to keep U.S. fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europe to respond with a strong force if Russia violates the terms of the truce that is to be concluded.

The Anglo-French "reassurance force" strategy was presented to Europe's most influential leaders at an emergency meeting in Paris earlier this week as they sought to respond to the start of Trump's peace talks with Vladimir Putin.

- The Telegraph reports .

The strategy was developed amid fears that the US president would wash his hands of Ukraine and any ceasefire almost immediately after any agreement was reached.

It is noted that Starmer will argue that it is in the interests of the United States to remain involved in preventing a third Russian invasion after the end of hostilities.

The Telegraph reports that under the Anglo-French plan, fewer than 30,000 European-led troops would be deployed in Ukrainian cities, ports and other critical infrastructure such as nuclear power plants, far from the current front lines.

Instead of deploying a much larger contingent to a war-torn country, the mission will rely on "technical monitoring," including reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, drones and satellites to provide a "complete picture of what is happening

- said a Western official.

The source added that the operation will be backed by sufficient firepower to "track and repel attacks" to reopen Ukraine's airspace and allow commercial flights.

According to The Telegraph, naval patrol ships will also be sent to the Black Sea to monitor Russian threats to commercial shipping lanes.

The newspaper adds that the plan outlined by Western officials is far from the 200,000-strong peacekeeping mission that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded as a possible price for signing a peace deal.

But with Germany, Spain, and Italy opposing the deployment of a peacekeeping mission, European options for securing Ukraine's future seem limited.

Zelenskyy said there is progress on the issue of the military contingent17.02.25, 15:36 • 27833 views

Leaving the talks in Paris, Starmer said that such an operation would require "U.S. support" to deter Russia from attacking again.

This support could include American fighter jets stationed in Romania and Poland, ready to respond to any future Russian aggression.

"Already this summer": Zelensky named the countries that could become Russia's next targets16.02.25, 21:54 • 55419 views

A much larger multinational ground force could also be based on NATO's eastern borders, which could be deployed to protect European troops in Ukraine if necessary.

This strategy is also consistent with the long-term policy of not engaging NATO forces in direct confrontation with Russian forces in support of Ukraine.

It is hoped that Trump will support this strategy, as it will mean that US troops will not be deployed in Ukraine after the war

- the publication summarizes.

"A European official told The Telegraph that NATO will also have to start discussions on Article 5 on mutual defense, which states that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all. Although the provision is not expected to apply to European troops stationed in Ukraine, some countries will insist that it remains in place if Moscow decides to attack their territory because of the deployment," the newspaper reports.

Recall

Earlier, Keir Starmer announced his readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine to ensure peace agreements. The UK plans to play a leading role in ensuring Ukraine's security and allocates 3 billion pounds annually until 2030.

Macron and Starmer will visit Washington next week19.02.25, 20:24 • 34729 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising