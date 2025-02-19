Macron and Starmer will visit Washington next week

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Washington next week. This was announced by US National Security Advisor Mike Walz, reports UNN citing Reuters.

There will also be other meetings aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine, according to media reports.

“We are engaging with all parties and then the next step would be to send technical teams to discuss more details,” Walz told Fox News when asked about the chances of reaching a peace agreement.

