Trump and Starmer agree to meet: what the leaders discussed
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The parties agreed to meet in person in the United States in the next two weeks.
US President Donald Trump has spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, plans to meet soon, reports UNN citing AP.
Trump said Keir Starmer asked during a phone call Thursday to visit him in the U.S., and he agreed.
“A friendly meeting, very good. We have a lot of good things going on,” he said.
No date has been set, Trump said, but it could be next week or the week after.
Saudi Arabia is ready to host a meeting between Trump and Putin14.02.2025, 15:56 • 33931 view