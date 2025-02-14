Trump and Starmer agree to meet: what the leaders discussed

US President Donald Trump has spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, plans to meet soon, reports UNN citing AP.

Trump said Keir Starmer asked during a phone call Thursday to visit him in the U.S., and he agreed.

“A friendly meeting, very good. We have a lot of good things going on,” he said.

No date has been set, Trump said, but it could be next week or the week after.

