Saudi Arabia is ready to host a meeting between Trump and Putin

Saudi Arabia on Friday praised the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier this week and said it welcomed the idea of their meeting in the kingdom, UNN reports, citing a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the telephone conversation between Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on February 12, 2025, as well as the announcement of the possibility of holding a summit with their participation in the Kingdom," the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kingdom welcomes the holding of the summit in Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said.

The US President said on Wednesday that he might meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that organizing a meeting between Putin and Trump could take several months, possibly in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the first foreign leader Trump called after taking office.

The United Arab Emirates has also offered to host talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which could eventually include a peace summit between Putin and Zelenskiy, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

