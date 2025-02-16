"Already this summer": Zelensky named the countries that could become Russia's next targets

Poland and Lithuania may become the next targets of Russian aggression if it is not stopped in Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine also warned of possible consequences for NATO if the aggressor is not stopped or if the United States withdraws from the Alliance.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the risk of a larger-scale Russian invasion of other European countries this summer.

He referred to intelligence data that indicate active military exercises of the RI army in Belarus.

Knowing that he failed to occupy us, we do not know where he will go. There are risks that it could be Poland and Lithuania, because we believe that Putin will wage war against NATO - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the US withdrawal from NATO would be catastrophic for the Alliance.

According to him, in this case, Russia will begin to aggressively seize territories in Europe, primarily countries that were formerly part of the USSR.

Zelenskyy noted that Europe will not be able to respond effectively to potential Russian aggression because it does not have sufficient military capabilities to defend itself without US support. In his opinion, in such a situation, each country will have to defend itself.

Recall

On February 17, Paris will host a meeting of the leaders of leading European countries to discuss security and defense issues amid growing challenges in the context of the war in Ukraine.

“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin