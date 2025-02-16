"Already this summer": Zelensky named the countries that could become Russia's next targets

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 22996 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64205 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109727 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85483 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120123 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101668 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113139 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116781 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155181 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99970 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68622 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38502 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62307 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145673 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134853 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136757 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164928 views
"Already this summer": Zelensky named the countries that could become Russia's next targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55421 views

The President of Ukraine warned of possible Russian aggression against Poland and Lithuania, citing intelligence data. Zelenskyy also warned of the consequences of a possible US withdrawal from NATO for European security.

Poland and Lithuania may become the next targets of Russian aggression if it is not stopped in Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine also warned of possible consequences for NATO if the aggressor is not stopped or if the United States withdraws from the Alliance.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the risk of a larger-scale Russian invasion of other European countries this summer.

He referred to intelligence data that indicate active military exercises of the RI army in Belarus.

Knowing that he failed to occupy us, we do not know where he will go. There are risks that it could be Poland and Lithuania, because we believe that Putin will wage war against NATO

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the US withdrawal from NATO would be catastrophic for the Alliance.

According to him, in this case, Russia will begin to aggressively seize territories in Europe, primarily countries that were formerly part of the USSR.

Zelenskyy noted that Europe will not be able to respond effectively to potential Russian aggression because it does not have sufficient military capabilities to defend itself without US support. In his opinion, in such a situation, each country will have to defend itself.

Recall

On February 17, Paris will host a meeting of the leaders of leading European countries to discuss security and defense issues amid growing challenges in the context of the war in Ukraine.

“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin13.02.25, 11:41 • 38524 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

