“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53374 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77265 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106844 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78192 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113094 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116735 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153800 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91230 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58947 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106844 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153800 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144400 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176708 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88515 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134435 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136346 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164569 views
“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin

“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38524 views

European leaders express concern over Trump's phone call with Putin about Ukraine. European foreign ministers insist on EU participation in future peace talks.

Europeans are eager to be involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Reuters reports, UNN reports.

 It is noted that European leaders have expressed great concern over the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peace in Europe is at stake, so we, Europeans, need to be involved

- said German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock.

In turn, French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu warned against “peace through weakness,” contrasting it with the “peace through strength” declared by the Trump team. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it would have been better if Washington had not given Moscow what he called concessions before the peace talks began. Meanwhile, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovile Sakalienė warned that Europe should not fall “into the illusion that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin will find a solution for all of us,” as this would be a “death trap.

At the same time, in a joint statement, European foreign ministers, including the UK, France, and Germany, said that Europe should be involved in any future negotiations on Ukraine.

The publication, citing a diplomatic source in the EU, notes that the ministers agreed to engage in a “frank and demanding dialogue” with U.S. officials at the upcoming Munich Security Conference. According to the European leaders, one of the reasons for their participation in the talks is that Washington has made it clear that it expects security guarantees for any peace agreement, which could mean the deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

There is no option not to be at the negotiating table, because we are very important for the real implementation of these security guarantees

- said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Addendum

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin about Ukraine.

 Later it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump. According to the President of Ukraine, the parties discussed the possibility of achieving peace and technological cooperation.

 Subsequently, Pentagon chief Pete Hagel said that Trump's plan to end the war was not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, the United States is interested in achieving peace through negotiations and will continue to support NATO. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

