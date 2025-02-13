“Peace in Europe is at stake": the EU reacted harshly to Trump's talks with Putin

Europeans are eager to be involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Reuters reports, UNN reports.

It is noted that European leaders have expressed great concern over the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peace in Europe is at stake, so we, Europeans, need to be involved - said German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock.

In turn, French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu warned against “peace through weakness,” contrasting it with the “peace through strength” declared by the Trump team. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it would have been better if Washington had not given Moscow what he called concessions before the peace talks began. Meanwhile, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Dovile Sakalienė warned that Europe should not fall “into the illusion that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin will find a solution for all of us,” as this would be a “death trap.

At the same time, in a joint statement, European foreign ministers, including the UK, France, and Germany, said that Europe should be involved in any future negotiations on Ukraine.

The publication, citing a diplomatic source in the EU, notes that the ministers agreed to engage in a “frank and demanding dialogue” with U.S. officials at the upcoming Munich Security Conference. According to the European leaders, one of the reasons for their participation in the talks is that Washington has made it clear that it expects security guarantees for any peace agreement, which could mean the deployment of European troops in Ukraine.

There is no option not to be at the negotiating table, because we are very important for the real implementation of these security guarantees - said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin about Ukraine.

Later it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump. According to the President of Ukraine, the parties discussed the possibility of achieving peace and technological cooperation.

Subsequently, Pentagon chief Pete Hagel said that Trump's plan to end the war was not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers. According to him, the United States is interested in achieving peace through negotiations and will continue to support NATO.