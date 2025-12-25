$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 7112 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 10510 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 13270 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11544 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11491 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11308 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 43029 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61265 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31509 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49547 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

"Polissya" signed a transfer of a Kosovo national team player on Christmas Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" has signed a three-year contract with Kosovar midfielder Lindon Emërllahu, who will play under number 14. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer of the Kosovo national team player, who played 24 matches for CFR "Cluj" this season, cost 2 million euros.

"Polissya" signed a transfer of a Kosovo national team player on Christmas Day

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" signed Kosovo national team player Lindon Emërllahu. The contract with the newcomer is for three years, the club's press service reports, according to UNN.

Football club "Polissya" has reached an agreement on cooperation with Kosovar midfielder Lindon Emërllahu. The contract with the footballer has been signed for a period of three years. The player will play under number 14 

- the message says.

The club reported that this season the midfielder played 24 matches, in which he scored 4 goals and 2 assists for the Romanian CFR "Cluj".

Emërllahu is a representative of the Kosovo national team - he played 12 matches for the national team and scored 1 goal.

Earlier, the Kosovar had already met "Polissya" in 2025 in a control match, when he played for "Ballkani". Then he played in his native position of defensive midfielder, and his team lost with a score of 0:3 

- added in "Polissya".

It should be noted that the transfer fee of the player is not specified, but according to the Transfermarkt portal, the Kosovar cost "Polissya" 2 million euros, with a transfer value of 1.5 million euros.

Recall

Burundian midfielder Igyiraneza Aime Gerik died after collapsing during a match. According to eyewitnesses, the cause of death was swallowing a gris-gris coin, which is used in witchcraft rituals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Kosovo