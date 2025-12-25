"Polissya" signed a transfer of a Kosovo national team player on Christmas Day

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" signed Kosovo national team player Lindon Emërllahu. The contract with the newcomer is for three years, the club's press service reports, according to UNN.

Football club "Polissya" has reached an agreement on cooperation with Kosovar midfielder Lindon Emërllahu. The contract with the footballer has been signed for a period of three years. The player will play under number 14 - the message says.

The club reported that this season the midfielder played 24 matches, in which he scored 4 goals and 2 assists for the Romanian CFR "Cluj".

Emërllahu is a representative of the Kosovo national team - he played 12 matches for the national team and scored 1 goal.

Earlier, the Kosovar had already met "Polissya" in 2025 in a control match, when he played for "Ballkani". Then he played in his native position of defensive midfielder, and his team lost with a score of 0:3 - added in "Polissya".

It should be noted that the transfer fee of the player is not specified, but according to the Transfermarkt portal, the Kosovar cost "Polissya" 2 million euros, with a transfer value of 1.5 million euros.

