04:40 PM • 2952 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14273 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
02:19 PM • 14365 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 17487 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 25621 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 40139 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51696 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47014 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53522 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Seven people arrested in Kosovo in connection with 2013 murder of EU mission official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Seven people have been arrested in northern Kosovo in connection with the 2013 murder of Audrius Šenavičius, a member of the EU Rule of Law Mission. After questioning, all were released, with weapons and other evidence seized.

Seven people arrested in Kosovo in connection with 2013 murder of EU mission official

In northern Kosovo, law enforcement officers detained seven people as part of the investigation into the 2013 murder of Audrius Šenavičius, a member of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX). The operation took place in Zvečan and Zubin Potok, and after questioning, all were released for self-defense, the Special Prosecutor's Office of Kosovo reported, according to UNN with reference to an article in Radio Free Europe.

Details

During the operation, seven people were taken to the police station, and after an interview, they were released in the usual manner.

— the prosecutor's statement reads.

During searches at nine locations, weapons, ammunition, clothing with nationalistic content, documents, and electronic equipment were seized. The prosecutor's office notes that the operation concerned suspicion of committing murder, endangering UN personnel, and assaulting an official while performing duties.

Serbian officials regarded the arrests as "repression against the Serbian population."

This is related to Albin Kurti's (Prime Minister of Kosovo - ed.) revenge against the Serbian population in northern Kosovo due to the Serbs' victory in the last elections.

— stated in Serbia.

Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed19.10.25, 19:53 • 1010 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
United Nations
Serbia
Kosovo