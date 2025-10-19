Seven people arrested in Kosovo in connection with 2013 murder of EU mission official

In northern Kosovo, law enforcement officers detained seven people as part of the investigation into the 2013 murder of Audrius Šenavičius, a member of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX). The operation took place in Zvečan and Zubin Potok, and after questioning, all were released for self-defense, the Special Prosecutor's Office of Kosovo reported, according to UNN with reference to an article in Radio Free Europe.

Details

During the operation, seven people were taken to the police station, and after an interview, they were released in the usual manner. — the prosecutor's statement reads.

During searches at nine locations, weapons, ammunition, clothing with nationalistic content, documents, and electronic equipment were seized. The prosecutor's office notes that the operation concerned suspicion of committing murder, endangering UN personnel, and assaulting an official while performing duties.

Serbian officials regarded the arrests as "repression against the Serbian population."

This is related to Albin Kurti's (Prime Minister of Kosovo - ed.) revenge against the Serbian population in northern Kosovo due to the Serbs' victory in the last elections. — stated in Serbia.

