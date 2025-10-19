Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
04:40 PM • 2926 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14233 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
02:19 PM • 14345 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 17469 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 25605 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 40136 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51693 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47014 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53522 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
87%
748mm
Popular news
In Argentina, a candidate for deputy suddenly died of a heart attack during a live debate.October 19, 07:41 AM • 6620 views
Armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan: sides conclude immediate truce in DohaOctober 19, 07:56 AM • 4330 views
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany - WeltOctober 19, 08:15 AM • 11822 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 28288 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"Photo01:06 PM • 12776 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14237 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 28288 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 110896 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 132449 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 155995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 28050 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 33946 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 52395 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 54293 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 81427 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Fox News
Financial Times

Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The Parliament of Republika Srpska officially approved the resignation of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik and appointed Ana Trišić Babić as interim president until the November 23 elections. This decision was the first official confirmation of Dodik's loss of office after a court ban on political activity.

Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed

The Parliament of Republika Srpska, an autonomous entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, has officially approved the resignation of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik and appointed Ana Trišić Babić as interim president. She will hold the position until the elections on November 23, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was the first official confirmation that Dodik had lost his position after the state court banned him from political activity. Earlier, the politician refused to recognize the court's decision and continued to perform presidential duties, despite accusations of failing to implement the decisions of the international representative and the Constitutional Court.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries03.04.25, 18:31 • 11468 views

The parliament also repealed a number of separatist laws adopted at Dodik's initiative over the past year – a step that the international community perceived as a sign of stabilization in the region.

Dodik himself, commenting on the deputies' decision, stated that his political course would not change.

Republika Srpska will not change its policy, and secession remains our ultimate goal. But we must take this step in coordination with foreign partners.

– he said.

In turn, the US State Department welcomed the appointment of the new interim president, noting that it is the result of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the country.

The United States welcomes today's actions by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, which confirm stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They will also chart a course for a constructive partnership with the United States based on mutual interests, economic potential, and shared prosperity.

– said Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced the exclusion of four of Dodik's associates from the sanctions list. The politician himself, who is under sanctions from the US, Great Britain, and a number of European countries for actions undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement, welcomed this step, calling it "a sign of change."

Recall

In August, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a number of provocative and rude statements.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to one year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Later, the Parliament of Republika Srpska voted to hold a referendum on the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding Dodik and the decision of the CEC to terminate his mandate. Dodik himself initiated this idea.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Milorad Dodik
United States Department of State
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Great Britain
United States