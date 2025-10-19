Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed

The Parliament of Republika Srpska, an autonomous entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, has officially approved the resignation of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik and appointed Ana Trišić Babić as interim president. She will hold the position until the elections on November 23, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was the first official confirmation that Dodik had lost his position after the state court banned him from political activity. Earlier, the politician refused to recognize the court's decision and continued to perform presidential duties, despite accusations of failing to implement the decisions of the international representative and the Constitutional Court.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries

The parliament also repealed a number of separatist laws adopted at Dodik's initiative over the past year – a step that the international community perceived as a sign of stabilization in the region.

Dodik himself, commenting on the deputies' decision, stated that his political course would not change.

Republika Srpska will not change its policy, and secession remains our ultimate goal. But we must take this step in coordination with foreign partners. – he said.

In turn, the US State Department welcomed the appointment of the new interim president, noting that it is the result of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the country.

The United States welcomes today's actions by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, which confirm stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They will also chart a course for a constructive partnership with the United States based on mutual interests, economic potential, and shared prosperity. – said Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced the exclusion of four of Dodik's associates from the sanctions list. The politician himself, who is under sanctions from the US, Great Britain, and a number of European countries for actions undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement, welcomed this step, calling it "a sign of change."

Recall

In August, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a number of provocative and rude statements.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to one year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Later, the Parliament of Republika Srpska voted to hold a referendum on the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding Dodik and the decision of the CEC to terminate his mandate. Dodik himself initiated this idea.