Umerov gets two new deputies: who they are and what they will be responsible for

On February 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed two new deputy heads of the Defense Ministry on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. They are Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk and Captain Valeriy Churkin, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reported that Yevhen Moysiuk is one of the most experienced combat commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"His area of responsibility is the development and generation of the Defense Forces, including mobilization processes and training of soldiers," the statement said.

Moysiuk has considerable command experience: he headed the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and participated in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Iraq.

The other newly appointed deputy, Valeriy Churkin, is a military technology specialist who joined the Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He was in charge of the Center for Scaling Technological Solutions (CSTS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has already implemented innovative solutions in the military sphere.

As Deputy Minister, Churkin will focus on defense innovation and technological development of the army. His unit is working on more than 50 key projects in military IT and MILTECH aimed at implementing modern solutions on the battlefield.

According to Defense Minister Umerov, these appointments are part of a comprehensive approach to strengthening the Armed Forces, modernizing management and technological development of the Ukrainian army.

