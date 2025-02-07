Zelensky dismisses General Moysiuk from the post of Special Envoy for Security Assurances

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yevhen Moysiuk from the post of Special Envoy for the Implementation of International Security Assurances and Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Dismiss Yevhen Moysiuk from the post of Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for the Implementation of International Security Assurances and Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Decree No. 74/2025 says.

Recall

In February 2024, a special commissioner for security guarantees was appointed in Ukraine. The President appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk to this position.

Add

Yevhen Moysiuk is a Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Formerly: Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces, Commander of the 81st Airmobile Brigade. Participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.