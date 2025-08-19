Oleksandr Usyk received a WBO postponement for his title defense against Joseph Parker

Absolute heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has received an extension of negotiations for a mandatory WBO title fight against Joseph Parker and now has the opportunity to independently choose the next step in his career.

His team emphasizes: after an exhausting fight with Daniel Dubois, the athlete deserves time to recover and plan future fights.

The Ukrainian boxer cited an injury sustained after a fifth-round knockout victory over Dubois at Wembley Stadium last month. This factor allowed Usyk to get an extension of negotiations for a mandatory title defense against Parker.

Serhiy Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, commented:

Throughout their professional careers, both Oleksandr Usyk and our entire team have proven that we respect all potential opponents, as well as the rules governing professional boxing.

Over the past year and a half, Usyk has achieved historic success, becoming an undisputed heavyweight champion twice. This required enormous physical and psychological effort, as well as great sacrifices. Most importantly: he earned the right to choose his future – and to take the time needed to make that decision. So, guys, don't rush the situation.

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins, in an interview with Sky Sports, expressed dissatisfaction with the delay and stated that Usyk's team is not participating in any negotiations.

Undefeated British contender Moses Itauma, linked to a possible fight against Usyk, said:

What's next? Honestly, I'll fight anyone they put in front of me. Throw me in there with them!

Now Usyk has several options: face mandatory challenger Parker, consider a fight with Itauma, or even vacate the WBO title.

His next step will determine the direction in which the absolute champion's career will develop.

