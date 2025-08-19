Oleksandr Usyk received a WBO postponement for his title defense against Joseph Parker

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1072 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 27647 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 31641 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 49300 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 69374 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 51022 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 38211 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 41942 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 109521 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51589 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 26970 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 31386 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 39951 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 34766 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 34792 views
Publications
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1072 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 35268 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 40452 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 109521 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 104717 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oksen Lisovyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 35213 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 31457 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 90061 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 80483 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 112399 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
TikTok
Train
Cruise missile

Oleksandr Usyk received a WBO postponement for his title defense against Joseph Parker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Oleksandr Usyk received a postponement from the WBO regarding his mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. This allows Usyk to choose the next step in his career after the grueling fight with Dubois.

Oleksandr Usyk received a WBO postponement for his title defense against Joseph Parker

Absolute heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has received an extension of negotiations for a mandatory WBO title fight against Joseph Parker and now has the opportunity to independently choose the next step in his career.

His team emphasizes: after an exhausting fight with Daniel Dubois, the athlete deserves time to recover and plan future fights.

This is reported by Sky Sports, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian boxer cited an injury sustained after a fifth-round knockout victory over Dubois at Wembley Stadium last month. This factor allowed Usyk to get an extension of negotiations for a mandatory title defense against Parker.

Serhiy Lapin, director of Usyk's team and CEO of Ready to Fight, commented:

Throughout their professional careers, both Oleksandr Usyk and our entire team have proven that we respect all potential opponents, as well as the rules governing professional boxing.

He added:

Over the past year and a half, Usyk has achieved historic success, becoming an undisputed heavyweight champion twice. This required enormous physical and psychological effort, as well as great sacrifices. Most importantly: he earned the right to choose his future – and to take the time needed to make that decision. So, guys, don't rush the situation.

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins, in an interview with Sky Sports, expressed dissatisfaction with the delay and stated that Usyk's team is not participating in any negotiations.

Undefeated British contender Moses Itauma, linked to a possible fight against Usyk, said:

What's next? Honestly, I'll fight anyone they put in front of me. Throw me in there with them!

Now Usyk has several options: face mandatory challenger Parker, consider a fight with Itauma, or even vacate the WBO title.

His next step will determine the direction in which the absolute champion's career will develop.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk suffered an injury, which led to a postponement of negotiations for a potential title fight with Joseph Parker. The WBO has already started negotiations, but the Ukrainian champion's team is asking to postpone the fight.

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
Kosovo