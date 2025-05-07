Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called it a disgrace that a number of EU countries tried to prevent European leaders' planes from reaching Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"You know, I still adhere to the rules of television, censorship, so I will not express what I think about it. But, of course, it's a disgrace," he said in a comment to one of the propaganda TV channels.

Lavrov also drew attention to the statements of European politicians regarding the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU.

"The fact that either Ursula von der Leyen or someone else today hysterically stated that the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union should be started urgently this year, and from Serbia they demand to join anti-Russian sanctions and agree to the loss of Kosovo, so it turns out that those who preach Nazi values, like Zelensky and his team, are waiting in the European Union, and those who are with Russia and defend our common historical memory, they want to deprive them of all rights. Shame, shame," Lavrov said.

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania banned the flight in their airspace of the plane of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War." Earlier, the authorities of Poland and Lithuania banned the flight in their airspace of the plane of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is also going to Russia on May 9.

