Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5128 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17073 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29374 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46018 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41479 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48084 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43518 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96028 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100210 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 17073 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 96028 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100210 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93735 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84962 views
lavrov called it a disgrace that EU countries are obstructing the flights of leaders to moscow on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

lavrov criticized EU countries for obstructing visits by European leaders to moscow on May 9. He also accused the EU of double standards regarding Ukraine and Serbia.

lavrov called it a disgrace that EU countries are obstructing the flights of leaders to moscow on May 9

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called it a disgrace that a number of EU countries tried to prevent European leaders' planes from reaching Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"You know, I still adhere to the rules of television, censorship, so I will not express what I think about it. But, of course, it's a disgrace," he said in a comment to one of the propaganda TV channels.

Lavrov also drew attention to the statements of European politicians regarding the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU.

"The fact that either Ursula von der Leyen or someone else today hysterically stated that the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union should be started urgently this year, and from Serbia they demand to join anti-Russian sanctions and agree to the loss of Kosovo, so it turns out that those who preach Nazi values, like Zelensky and his team, are waiting in the European Union, and those who are with Russia and defend our common historical memory, they want to deprive them of all rights. Shame, shame," Lavrov said.

Let us remind you

The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania banned the flight in their airspace of the plane of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the way to Russia, which he is going to visit in connection with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the "Great Patriotic War." Earlier, the authorities of Poland and Lithuania banned the flight in their airspace of the plane of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is also going to Russia on May 9.

The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade16.04.25, 04:41 • 4310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Latvia
Robert Fico
Serbia
Lithuania
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kosovo
Poland
