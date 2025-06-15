Trump called on Israel and Iran to make peace: details of the statement

On June 15, US President Donald Trump stated that Israel and Iran should agree on a peace agreement, and expressed confidence that this is possible. He cited his own role in reconciling India with Pakistan and stated that during his term he managed to avoid war between Serbia and Kosovo. Trump stated this in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Iran and Israel must reach an agreement, and they will, just as I forced India and Pakistan to reach an agreement, in this case using trade with the United States to add reason, cohesion and prudence to negotiations with two outstanding leaders who were able to make decisions quickly - Trump said.

The American leader added that during his first presidential term he stopped the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, which could have escalated into a war. In addition, he noted that he achieved peace between Egypt and Ethiopia.

