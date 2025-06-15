$41.490.00
Trump: there will be no peace if Iran has nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

US President Donald Trump has said that stopping Iran's nuclear program is a vital US interest and a necessary condition for peace. He also expressed optimism about ending the war with Hamas.

Trump: there will be no peace if Iran has nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump has said that there can be no peace if Iran has nuclear weapons. This is written by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

For those people who say they want peace - you can't have peace if Iran has nuclear weapons. So all those wonderful people who don't want anything to do with Iran having nuclear weapons - that's not peace

- he said in an interview with The Atlantic.

The head of the White House stressed that stopping the Iranian nuclear program is a necessary achievement for peace. He stressed that preventing the emergence of nuclear weapons in Iran is a vital interest of the United States.

Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, it's very simple. Regardless of whether it's Israel or not Israel - Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb

- said Donald Trump.

According to the US President, Iran "still wants to make a deal" on its nuclear program, despite Israeli attacks.

In addition, he expressed optimism that the war with Hamas in Gaza is coming to an end.

"Gaza is ready to surrender - or almost ready. We have returned many hostages," he summarized.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.   

Donald Trump said he supports Israel after the strikes on Iran. According to Netanyahu, the attack was "very successful", although Iran claimed minor damage.

The US supported Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles on June 13. Other countries in the region also joined in supporting air defense, as during the large-scale Iranian attack in April.

Netanyahu said that Iran tried to kill Trump twice15.06.25, 00:36 • 752 views

Vita Zelenetska

