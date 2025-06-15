Netanyahu said that Iran tried to kill Trump twice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran had twice tried to kill US President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to Netanyahu's video message posted on his social network X on the evening of June 14.

Now the Iranian regime is bombing our civilian areas, while we are targeting terrorists. This is nothing new. They have twice tried to kill President Trump. They bombed American embassies, - Netanyahu said.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister of Israel, they killed 241 Marines in Beirut.

"They killed and wounded thousands of Americans with their improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan. They burn the American flag, they endlessly chant "death to America," Netanyahu added.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Israeli Prime Minister addressed the people of Iran, stressing that Israel is not against them, but against the regime. He stated that commanders and scientists had been killed, a uranium facility and a missile arsenal had been destroyed.

