The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's son was canceled due to the conflict with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

The wedding of the Israeli Prime Minister's son was canceled due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. This caused controversy and anger among protesters who condemned the Netanyahu family.

The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's son was canceled due to the conflict with Iran

The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Avner Netanyahu's son, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. This is reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

"The Prime Minister's son's wedding has caused controversy, angering some anti-government protesters who condemned the Netanyahu family for holding a celebration while Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza under the Prime Minister's supervision," the statement said.

As a reminder, due to flight cancellations, thousands of Russians cannot leave Dubai and Sri Lanka. Flights are being canceled due to hostilities in Iran and Israel, and many people are stranded at airports.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the day before, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.

The Israel Defense Forces published footage of strikes on Iranian launchers. The Israeli Air Force is trying to prevent further Iranian attempts to shell Israel.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sri Lanka
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Dubai
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
