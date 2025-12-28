$41.930.00
Kosovo goes to the polls in a bid to end nearly a year of political deadlock

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Elections are underway in Kosovo, where Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party is seeking to win a majority to overcome a year-long political deadlock. This is the second vote this year, as Kurti's party failed to win a majority in February.

Elections are being held in Kosovo on Sunday, where the party of nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti seeks to gain a majority to end a year-long political stalemate that has paralyzed parliament and delayed international funding, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

This is the second vote in Kosovo this year after Kurti's Vetevendosje party failed to win a majority in February. Months of failed coalition talks prompted President Vjosa Osmani to dissolve parliament in November and call early elections.

"The inability to form a government and resume parliamentary work will prolong the crisis at a critical moment. Lawmakers must elect a new president in April and ratify loan agreements worth 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from the European Union and the World Bank, which expire in the coming months. The Balkan country's opposition parties have refused to share power with Kurti, criticizing his ties with Western allies and his approach to Kosovo's ethnically divided north, home to a Serb minority. Kurti blames the opposition for the stalemate," the publication writes.

To win over voters, Kurti promised an additional annual salary for public sector employees, one billion euros in capital investments per year, and a new prosecutor's unit to combat organized crime. Opposition parties have also focused on improving living standards.

The results of public opinion polls in Kosovo are not published, making their outcome uncertain.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 AM (08:00 AM Kyiv time) and will close at 7:00 PM local time. Exit polls are expected to be released shortly after voting ends.

Recall

The Vetevendosje party led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti won 39.8% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Kosovo in February.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
World Bank
European Union
Kosovo