Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
MHP successfully completed the agreement to acquire over 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA

Kyiv • UNN

 332 views

August 4, 2025 — MHP, an international food and agritech company, officially closed the agreement to acquire over 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA, one of Spain's leading poultry and pork producers with a vertically integrated structure.

MHP successfully completed the agreement to acquire over 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA

The closing of the deal became possible after the completion of the accession period to the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), signed in March 2025, as well as after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. In particular, MHP received approval from the antimonopoly authorities of Ukraine, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, as well as a concentration permit and approval regarding foreign subsidies from the European Commission.

After this, the deal was officially completed. The company became the owner of over 92% of UVESA shares, having settled with all sellers. From now on, MHP controls the main processes and operational activities of the company.

Yuriy Kosiuk, founder and CEO of MHP, noted:

"We have finalized the deal and are moving to the integration phase of UVESA. Building on our international experience, we aim to unlock the company's potential and create new opportunities for growth. We will support the UVESA team, helping to scale the business, implement innovations, improve operational efficiency, and enter new markets. The foundation of our strategy remains partnership, sustainable development, and an environment where talents can fully realize their potential."

The integration process will focus on aligning operational processes, exchanging expertise, and investing in efficiency improvements and innovations. The companies will also explore new opportunities for export and expanding their presence in European and Middle Eastern markets.

Antonio Sanchez, President of UVESA, added:

"This partnership opens a new and important stage for UVESA. It will be a powerful impetus for our growth thanks to MHP's extensive experience in business efficiency and innovation. We will be able to further strengthen our position in the sustainable production of high-quality food products and the maintenance of food security."

About MHP

MHP is an international food and agritech company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the country's largest investors by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is the leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 global poultry producers according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Myasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

About Grupo UVESA

Grupo UVESA is one of the largest food industry companies in Spain, specializing in poultry meat and feed production for over 60 years. Thanks to its vertically integrated model, the company ensures strict control at all stages of production, guaranteeing high quality and product safety.

Poultry Business

As one of the leading poultry producers in Spain, UVESA operates modern facilities equipped with advanced automation technologies and strict process control systems. Thanks to this, the company has received prestigious international certifications in food quality and safety.

Feed Production

The company's feed mills implement the most modern technologies for producing nutritious feeds that promote healthy and balanced animal growth.

Over the years, UVESA has demonstrated significant growth, made possible by the dedication of its employees and the trust of its partners. The company continues to focus on innovation and high quality, strengthening its status as a reliable player in the agri-food industry.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
London Stock Exchange
Yuriy Kosiuk
Montenegro
European Commission
Forbes
Serbia
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
Kosovo