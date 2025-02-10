Kosovo's ruling party wins elections but does not win a majority of seats in parliament

According to preliminary data, the ruling Self-Determination Party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won the parliamentary elections in Kosovo. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

However, to form a government, it will need a coalition, as the party did not win an absolute majority of seats in the parliament.

According to preliminary estimates by the Central Election Commission, Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) won 39.8% of the vote, giving it about one-third of the seats in the parliament. The Democratic Party of Kosovo won 21.8%, the Democratic League 18.1%, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo 7.6%.

Kurti, who has led the government since 2021, is known for his policy of strengthening Pristina's control over the northern parts of Kosovo, which are home to a significant Serb community. These actions have increased his popularity among the Albanian population, but have also raised concerns from the European Union and the United States.

Opposition forces advocate a more moderate approach to domestic and foreign policy. They also criticize the government for problems in the economic sphere, pointing to the need for reforms to improve the socio-economic situation in the country.

