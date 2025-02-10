Kosovo's ruling party wins elections but does not win a majority of seats in parliament

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92077 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122193 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156816 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101383 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79477 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147219 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135585 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137443 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165520 views
Kosovo's ruling party wins elections but does not win a majority of seats in parliament

Kosovo's ruling party wins elections but does not win a majority of seats in parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26902 views

The Self-Determination Party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won 39.8% of the vote in the Kosovo parliamentary elections. The party will have to look for coalition partners to form a government.

According to preliminary data, the ruling Self-Determination Party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won the parliamentary elections in Kosovo. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

However, to form a government, it will need a coalition, as the party did not win an absolute majority of seats in the parliament.

According to preliminary estimates by the Central Election Commission, Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) won 39.8% of the vote, giving it about one-third of the seats in the parliament. The Democratic Party of Kosovo won 21.8%, the Democratic League 18.1%, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo 7.6%.

Kurti, who has led the government since 2021, is known for his policy of strengthening Pristina's control over the northern parts of Kosovo, which are home to a significant Serb community. These actions have increased his popularity among the Albanian population, but have also raised concerns from the European Union and the United States.

Opposition forces advocate a more moderate approach to domestic and foreign policy. They also criticize the government for problems in the economic sphere, pointing to the need for reforms to improve the socio-economic situation in the country.

Kosovo Election Commission withdraws ethnic Serb party from elections24.12.24, 09:57 • 14287 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
kosovoKosovo

Contact us about advertising