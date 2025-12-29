Kosovo's ruling party wins snap elections

The Albanian nationalist party "Vetëvendosje" won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in Kosovo. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

"After counting 90% of the votes, the party, whose name means "self-determination", received 50.8%, which means a third term in power for its leader Albin Kurti.

The two main opposition parties, the center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), received 20.98% and 13.89% respectively," the publication writes.

"Vetëvendosje" won the elections in February, but did not gain a majority, and since then Kosovo has not had a functioning government.

This is the fourth consecutive victory for the "Vetëvendosje" party in parliamentary elections. The result is a vindication after opposition parties blocked its attempts to form a government after the previous elections on February 9.

Additionally

Kosovo is a small, partially recognized Balkan state that emerged as a result of the collapse of Yugoslavia and the war on the peninsula. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo, but considers it part of its country. Despite this, Kosovo has been recognized by 104 UN member states.

Recall

Elections are being held in Kosovo, where Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party is seeking to gain a majority to overcome a year-long political stalemate. This is the second vote this year, as Kurti's party failed to gain a majority in February.