Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in Sarajevo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

An investigation has been launched in Italy into "sniper tourists" who shot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo. These foreigners, it is alleged, paid to participate in a "human hunt" that led to the deaths of over 11,000 civilians.

Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in Sarajevo

An investigation has been launched in Italy into the so-called "sniper tourists" who shot at civilians in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), during its siege. These foreigners allegedly paid to participate in a "human hunt" that led to the deaths of over 11,000 civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

An investigation has been launched in Italy that could shed light on one of the most tragic and little-known episodes of the 1992–1995 Bosnian War.

This refers to the so-called "sniper tourists," whose hobby was "human hunting." These foreigners allegedly paid money for the opportunity to shoot at civilians in Sarajevo, which was then under siege by Bosnian Serb forces.

The siege of Sarajevo began after present-day Bosnia and Herzegovina declared independence during the breakup of Yugoslavia. Bosnian Serbs opposed this, while the other two large ethnic groups – Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) and Croats – sought the secession of BiH and the achievement of state sovereignty. Bosnian Serb forces kept Sarajevo under siege for almost four years

- the post says.

It is noted that it was during this siege that tragic events related to the "human hunt" took place.

The investigation against alleged "sniper tourists" in the Balkans began after a statement by Italian journalist and writer Ezio Gavazzeni. He provided the Milan prosecutor's office with documents and testimonies collected over many years. In an interview with the Western Balkan media platform N1, Gavazzeni said that the starting point of his work was the documentary film "Sarajevo Safari" by Slovenian director Miran Zupanič, released in 2022.

So far, the investigation is being conducted against unknown persons, but Italian justice may soon name specific suspects.

I had contacts with people, including a Bosnian intelligence officer during the siege of Sarajevo, who reported groups of Italian "sniper tourists" coming to the mountains around the city to shoot at civilians

- Gavazzeni said.

According to DW, Italy became the first country to launch a judicial investigation against "sniper tourists" who were considered temporary participants in hostilities.

The names of some criminals have been established, and further investigation may show how their trips, payments, and return home were organized

- Edin Subašić, a former intelligence officer of the Bosnian army, said on Bosnian TV channel FTV.

FTV also reported on the existence of a "special price list," where the price depended on the target: "man, woman, pregnant woman, or child."

During the siege of the city, more than 11,000 people died, including 1,601 children. The entire Bosnian War claimed the lives of over 100,000 people

- DW writes.

Although there are no exact figures on the number of "sniper tourists," the participation of foreign mercenaries in the armed forces of Bosnian Serbs is well documented.

The Italian investigation against snipers who allegedly shot civilians in Sarajevo could lead to the first trials against European citizens who participated in war crimes, officially outside military structures.

Fire in nursing home in Bosnia kills at least 10 people05.11.25, 07:47

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Italy