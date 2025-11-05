Fire in nursing home in Bosnia kills at least 10 people

A fire in a nursing home in Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed the lives of at least 10 people, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Bosnian media reports, at least 10 people died and several were injured in a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening in a nursing home in the city of Tuzla, northern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fire started around 9:00 PM local time and was extinguished around 10:00 PM, Federalna TV reported on its website. The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to Federalna TV, at least five people were injured, three of whom are in intensive care.

Ersija Aščerić Mujedinović, a representative of the University Clinical Center Tuzla, confirmed that several patients were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, tuzlanski.ba portal reports.

"Three patients are in the internal medicine clinic due to carbon monoxide poisoning, two are in the intensive care unit, and one is currently in the emergency department where he is receiving medical care," Aščerić Mujedinović said.

