08:12 AM • 642 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2974 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23231 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25985 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51541 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39773 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35415 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51720 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46597 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Fire in nursing home in Bosnia kills at least 10 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening in the city of Tuzla. At least 10 people died, several were injured, three of them are in intensive care.

Fire in nursing home in Bosnia kills at least 10 people

A fire in a nursing home in Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed the lives of at least 10 people, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Bosnian media reports, at least 10 people died and several were injured in a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening in a nursing home in the city of Tuzla, northern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fire started around 9:00 PM local time and was extinguished around 10:00 PM, Federalna TV reported on its website. The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to Federalna TV, at least five people were injured, three of whom are in intensive care.

Ersija Aščerić Mujedinović, a representative of the University Clinical Center Tuzla, confirmed that several patients were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, tuzlanski.ba portal reports.

"Three patients are in the internal medicine clinic due to carbon monoxide poisoning, two are in the intensive care unit, and one is currently in the emergency department where he is receiving medical care," Aščerić Mujedinović said.

Nine people died in a fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts14.07.25, 14:54 • 3645 views

Julia Shramko

