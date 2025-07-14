$41.780.04
Nine people died in a fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

A fire broke out at the Gabriel House nursing home in Fall River, Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring at least 30. Rescuers evacuated many residents, and five firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Nine people died in a fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts

Nine people died in a fire at a nursing home in Massachusetts — people looked out of windows and screamed for help. At least 30 people were injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers arrived at the Gabriel House facility in Fall River around 9:50 PM on Sunday and saw thick smoke and flames on the facade of the building, where residents were trapped, according to a press release from the state's Department of Fire Services. About 70 people lived in the house.

By Monday morning, the fire was extinguished, and rescuers were able to get inside to evacuate many people. About 50 firefighters responded to the call, including 30 who were off duty.

Many of those evacuated were taken to local and regional hospitals with injuries of varying severity. Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

- the report says.

"This is an incredible tragedy for the families of the deceased and for the entire community of Fall River," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

He told reporters that "many people were hanging out of windows, trying to attract the attention of rescuers." Relatives who arrived at the scene said that the police tried to break windows.

Passenger plane crashes in Great Britain, causing large fire13.07.25, 21:18 • 7004 views

45-year-old Leo Johnson from Fall River told The Boston Globe that he ran to the house to find his 68-year-old mother, who lives on the top floor of Gabriel House.

"I started to panic because I didn't see her among the evacuees," he said. Eventually, he found his mother: she was standing outside, wet, because the fire sprinklers had gone off.

In its statement, the Fall River Police Department said that "without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled premises, broke down doors, and led residents to safety."

"Approximately a dozen bedridden patients were carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick response undoubtedly saved many lives."

The cause and source of the fire are currently being investigated, local and state authorities said.

Fall River is a city of about 94,000 people, located about 32 kilometers southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

Freight train caught fire in India: fire caused chaos in train traffic to Chennai13.07.25, 13:10 • 3490 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

