Freight train caught fire in India: fire caused chaos in train traffic to Chennai

On Sunday morning, July 13, a diesel train tanker caught fire in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, causing a power outage and massive delays in passenger flights to Chennai. At least seven express trains were stopped due to the incident.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire, writes UNN with reference to New Sarena India.

Due to the fire near Tiruvallur, power was cut off for safety reasons. This led to changes in train traffic. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates before traveling - stated the Southern Railway.

Due to the fire, several express services scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station were canceled or delayed.

Among the affected trains:

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagarsol Express;

Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express;

Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express;

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Saptagiri Express;

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express;

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express;

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysore Vande Bharat Express.

The Southern Railway crisis manager arrived at the scene to coordinate fire extinguishing efforts and assess the damage.

It is noted that authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to rolling stock and track infrastructure. A detailed assessment is expected after the fire is fully brought under control.

Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster named