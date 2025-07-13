$41.820.00
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 7896 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 30892 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 63954 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 85022 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 81341 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79423 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212027 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209756 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165410 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108095 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Freight train caught fire in India: fire caused chaos in train traffic to Chennai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a diesel train tanker caught fire on July 13, leading to a power outage and massive delays in passenger services to Chennai. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

On Sunday morning, July 13, a diesel train tanker caught fire in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, causing a power outage and massive delays in passenger flights to Chennai. At least seven express trains were stopped due to the incident.

writes UNN with reference to New Sarena India.

Due to the fire near Tiruvallur, power was cut off for safety reasons. This led to changes in train traffic. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates before traveling

- stated the Southern Railway.

Due to the fire, several express services scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station were canceled or delayed.

Among the affected trains:

  • Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagarsol Express;
    • Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express;
      • Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express;
        • Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Saptagiri Express;
          • Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express;
            • Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express;
              • Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysore Vande Bharat Express.

                The Southern Railway crisis manager arrived at the scene to coordinate fire extinguishing efforts and assess the damage.

                It is noted that authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to rolling stock and track infrastructure. A detailed assessment is expected after the fire is fully brought under control.

                Alona Utkina

                Alona Utkina

