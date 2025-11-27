Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became known

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:49 AM • 25980 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 26154 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 55480 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 29416 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 28793 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 20428 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 12572 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 10452 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 10208 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 32015 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
98%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save EuropeNovember 26, 09:59 PM • 14542 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation01:14 AM • 14092 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS02:18 AM • 14386 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideo02:50 AM • 5184 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging03:23 AM • 13984 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 27017 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 55474 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 32013 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 31579 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 33904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 164 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 37721 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 71960 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 88320 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 88130 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Bosnia and Herzegovina refused to accept a military plane with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. The reason given was Hungary's long-standing support for Milorad Dodik, whose actions undermine the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became known

Bosnia and Herzegovina refused to accept a military plane with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. This was reported by Bosnian Defense Minister Zukan Helez on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

Helez cited Hungary's long-standing support for Milorad Dodik, the former president of Republika Srpska (a state entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, formed as a result of the 1992-1995 war – ed.), as the reason for the refusal to land. Dodik's actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Also, the Hungarian side did not provide clear explanations as to why the foreign minister was arriving by military plane, Helez said.

As the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is my duty to protect the constitutional order, laws, and interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Therefore, I decided not to approve this flight until full transparency and respect for our country are ensured.

- the statement reads.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a number of provocative and rude statements.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to one year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Later, the Parliament of Republika Srpska decided to hold a referendum on the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding Dodik and the decision of the CEC to terminate his mandate. Dodik himself initiated this idea.

Then the Parliament of Republika Srpska officially approved the resignation of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik and appointed Ana Trišić Babić as interim president.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
The Diplomat
Milorad Dodik
Péter Szijjártó
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Hungary