Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became known

Bosnia and Herzegovina refused to accept a military plane with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. This was reported by Bosnian Defense Minister Zukan Helez on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

Helez cited Hungary's long-standing support for Milorad Dodik, the former president of Republika Srpska (a state entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, formed as a result of the 1992-1995 war – ed.), as the reason for the refusal to land. Dodik's actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Also, the Hungarian side did not provide clear explanations as to why the foreign minister was arriving by military plane, Helez said.

As the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is my duty to protect the constitutional order, laws, and interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Therefore, I decided not to approve this flight until full transparency and respect for our country are ensured. - the statement reads.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a number of provocative and rude statements.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to one year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Later, the Parliament of Republika Srpska decided to hold a referendum on the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding Dodik and the decision of the CEC to terminate his mandate. Dodik himself initiated this idea.

Then the Parliament of Republika Srpska officially approved the resignation of pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik and appointed Ana Trišić Babić as interim president.