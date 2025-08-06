In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the presidential mandate of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik was revoked

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has revoked the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a series of provocative and rude statements, writes UNN with reference to n1info.

Details

Dodik announced that he would continue to serve as party leader, and in his speech after the CEC's decision, he made contradictory statements – from not resigning as President of Republika Srpska and calling on the police to prevent early elections for the position, to saying "we'll see each other in 6 years" and "I risk this being my last speech."

Also, today's decision of the CEC is not final. It will only become final when the Appellate Division of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina decides on the matter after considering the appeal, which Dodik's defense has the right to file.

In particular, immediately after the final verdict against Dodik, the defense announced an appeal to the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which it will request the appointment of an interim measure that provides for the suspension of criminal prosecution.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries

Legal experts believe that this interim measure will not be granted, as it is not the court's practice, and that it cannot delay the execution of the verdict.

Today's decision of the CEC marks the beginning of the official execution of the final verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year of imprisonment and six years of ban from political activity.

Electoral and legal mechanisms were launched in accordance with the Election Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The CEC is expected to officially terminate his mandate and organize early elections in Republika Srpska within the next few days. In particular, all seven members of the CEC voted to revoke Dodik's mandate, and since Dodik's defense has the right to appeal this decision to the Appellate Division of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which considers election appeals, the decision will become final only after the appeal period expires.

Context

Dodik was finally sentenced to one year of imprisonment, as well as a preventive measure in the form of a ban on holding the office of President of Republika Srpska for six years.

Yesterday, the RS government also held a meeting and adopted eight conclusions, including rejecting the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and calling on all parties to support Dodik. The CEC also requested police protection for two of its members who were pressured to revoke Dodik's mandate.

They reported this to Nedeljko Elek, a SNSD member and director of the "Sarajevo-gas" company in East Sarajevo. Read more about it here.

Addition

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled Milorad Dodik's arrest warrant after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to a year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.