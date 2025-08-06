$41.680.11
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the presidential mandate of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik was revoked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has revoked the mandate of Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska. This decision is not final, as Dodik's defense has the right to appeal.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the presidential mandate of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik was revoked

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has revoked the mandate of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. In response, he made a series of provocative and rude statements, writes UNN with reference to n1info.

Details

Dodik announced that he would continue to serve as party leader, and in his speech after the CEC's decision, he made contradictory statements – from not resigning as President of Republika Srpska and calling on the police to prevent early elections for the position, to saying "we'll see each other in 6 years" and "I risk this being my last speech."

Also, today's decision of the CEC is not final. It will only become final when the Appellate Division of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina decides on the matter after considering the appeal, which Dodik's defense has the right to file.

In particular, immediately after the final verdict against Dodik, the defense announced an appeal to the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which it will request the appointment of an interim measure that provides for the suspension of criminal prosecution.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries03.04.25, 18:31 • 11457 views

Legal experts believe that this interim measure will not be granted, as it is not the court's practice, and that it cannot delay the execution of the verdict.

Today's decision of the CEC marks the beginning of the official execution of the final verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year of imprisonment and six years of ban from political activity.

Electoral and legal mechanisms were launched in accordance with the Election Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The CEC is expected to officially terminate his mandate and organize early elections in Republika Srpska within the next few days. In particular, all seven members of the CEC voted to revoke Dodik's mandate, and since Dodik's defense has the right to appeal this decision to the Appellate Division of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which considers election appeals, the decision will become final only after the appeal period expires.

Context

Dodik was finally sentenced to one year of imprisonment, as well as a preventive measure in the form of a ban on holding the office of President of Republika Srpska for six years.

Yesterday, the RS government also held a meeting and adopted eight conclusions, including rejecting the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and calling on all parties to support Dodik. The CEC also requested police protection for two of its members who were pressured to revoke Dodik's mandate.

They reported this to Nedeljko Elek, a SNSD member and director of the "Sarajevo-gas" company in East Sarajevo. Read more about it here.

Addition

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled Milorad Dodik's arrest warrant after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to a year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Milorad Dodik
Republika Srpska
Bosnia and Herzegovina