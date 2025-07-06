Court in Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 9786 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 27821 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 106553 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 169779 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 93405 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 96110 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117375 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191590 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196834 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171957 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.1m/s
62%
751mm
Popular news
German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"July 5, 04:16 PM • 2980 views
Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threatJuly 5, 06:47 PM • 1664 views
Air raid alert declared across UkraineJuly 5, 07:02 PM • 8175 views
Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in UkraineJuly 5, 07:33 PM • 5216 views
China could provoke Russia to attack NATO - RutteJuly 5, 08:01 PM • 1840 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 15128 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 106553 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 169779 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 101698 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 104928 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 9786 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 10286 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 135900 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 166190 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 140479 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Court in Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik

Kyiv • UNN

 • 165 views

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled Milorad Dodik's arrest warrant after his voluntary appearance before the prosecutor's office. Dodik, previously sentenced to one year in prison, must now periodically report to the state body.

Court in Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has canceled the arrest warrant for the leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. This was reported by the Balkan service of "Radio Free Europe", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this happened after Dodik voluntarily appeared before the BiH Prosecutor's Office accompanied by his lawyer. Before this, he had been in hiding for several months and did not appear for interrogations, despite an arrest warrant being in effect in the country.

Today, at the proposal of the BiH Prosecutor's Office, Dodik was brought to court, and a hearing was held at which the court ruled to accept the prosecutor's proposal and cancel his detention, given that it was established that the grounds for his previous detention no longer exist.

He was also ordered to report periodically to a state authority.

The suspect was specifically warned that he could be detained if he violated the obligations stipulated by certain prohibitive measures

- reads the joint statement of the court and the prosecutor's office.

The publication adds that the justification for the duration of the applied prohibitive measures will be reviewed every two months.

Recall

In February, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a verdict, sentencing Milorad Dodik to one year in prison for disregarding the decisions of the UN High Representative. The politician was accused of signing a decree on the entry into force of the law on the non-application of decisions of the BiH Constitutional Court and decisions of the UN High Representative. The process was marked by accusations from the defense against the BiH court, judges, and prosecutors of bias.

In March, the police of Bosnia and Herzegovina received an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik.

Soon, an international arrest warrant was issued for Dodik by a Bosnian court decision.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries03.04.25, 18:31 • 11456 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Milorad Dodik
Republika Srpska
United Nations
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9