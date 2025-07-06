Court in Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the arrest warrant for Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has canceled the arrest warrant for the leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik. This was reported by the Balkan service of "Radio Free Europe", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this happened after Dodik voluntarily appeared before the BiH Prosecutor's Office accompanied by his lawyer. Before this, he had been in hiding for several months and did not appear for interrogations, despite an arrest warrant being in effect in the country.

Today, at the proposal of the BiH Prosecutor's Office, Dodik was brought to court, and a hearing was held at which the court ruled to accept the prosecutor's proposal and cancel his detention, given that it was established that the grounds for his previous detention no longer exist.

He was also ordered to report periodically to a state authority.

The suspect was specifically warned that he could be detained if he violated the obligations stipulated by certain prohibitive measures - reads the joint statement of the court and the prosecutor's office.

The publication adds that the justification for the duration of the applied prohibitive measures will be reviewed every two months.

Recall

In February, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a verdict, sentencing Milorad Dodik to one year in prison for disregarding the decisions of the UN High Representative. The politician was accused of signing a decree on the entry into force of the law on the non-application of decisions of the BiH Constitutional Court and decisions of the UN High Representative. The process was marked by accusations from the defense against the BiH court, judges, and prosecutors of bias.

In March, the police of Bosnia and Herzegovina received an arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik.

Soon, an international arrest warrant was issued for Dodik by a Bosnian court decision.

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries