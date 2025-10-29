US lifts sanctions against former Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:51 PM • 3272 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12908 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41144 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29635 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 49282 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28495 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75394 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48446 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47295 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114480 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48454 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 30640 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38743 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14557 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 14442 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41145 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 49283 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38842 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75395 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 85187 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Pokrovsk
Louvre
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 4418 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14642 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48530 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 54328 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 35678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SpaceX Starship
Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

US lifts sanctions against former Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

The US has lifted sanctions against Milorad Dodik and members of his family following the Bosnian Serb leader's resignation as president of Republika Srpska. Dozens of individuals and companies from the Serb part of Bosnia have also been removed from the OFAC list.

US lifts sanctions against former Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The US has lifted sanctions against Milorad Dodik after the long-time leader of Bosnian Serbs stepped down as president of Republika Srpska. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Dodik, who was first sanctioned by the US in 2017, as well as some members of his family, were removed from the Specially Designated Nationals List of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as of Wednesday.

In early October, Dodik left the post of president of the Bosnian Serb-controlled part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, two months after the central government in Sarajevo stripped him of his mandate. The Bosnian Serb parliament appointed Ana Trišić Babić as acting president until the elections on November 23.

The US State Department welcomed the change of leadership in the Serbian part of Bosnia, which Dodik had brought to the brink of secession in recent years. Dozens of individuals and companies from the Serbian half of Bosnia were also removed from the OFAC list.

Serbia will not be able to become an EU member if it refuses to support sanctions against Russia23.10.25, 02:08 • 4190 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Milorad Dodik
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
United States