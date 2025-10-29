US lifts sanctions against former Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The US has lifted sanctions against Milorad Dodik after the long-time leader of Bosnian Serbs stepped down as president of Republika Srpska. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Dodik, who was first sanctioned by the US in 2017, as well as some members of his family, were removed from the Specially Designated Nationals List of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as of Wednesday.

In early October, Dodik left the post of president of the Bosnian Serb-controlled part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, two months after the central government in Sarajevo stripped him of his mandate. The Bosnian Serb parliament appointed Ana Trišić Babić as acting president until the elections on November 23.

The US State Department welcomed the change of leadership in the Serbian part of Bosnia, which Dodik had brought to the brink of secession in recent years. Dozens of individuals and companies from the Serbian half of Bosnia were also removed from the OFAC list.

Serbia will not be able to become an EU member if it refuses to support sanctions against Russia