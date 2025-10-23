Serbia will not be able to become an EU member if it refuses to support sanctions against Russia

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
10:55 PM • 2150 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
10:05 PM • 5248 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
08:51 PM • 11095 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
07:25 PM • 16570 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 29506 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 22510 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 22102 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 20223 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 32943 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 30201 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 19703 views
A step towards private law reform: The Rada supported amendments to the Civil CodeVideoOctober 22, 02:16 PM • 4530 views
Rescuers showed large-scale fires at oil facilities in Poltava region after Russian attackPhotoOctober 22, 03:38 PM • 11473 views
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJ07:21 PM • 14067 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv on October 23: DTEK published schedules08:11 PM • 5812 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 29510 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 32945 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 30203 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 33890 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 37146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Ulf Kristersson
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Great Britain
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 19730 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 38098 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 52685 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 61859 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 51492 views
Actual
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ChatGPT
The Diplomat

Serbia will not be able to become an EU member if it refuses to support sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution stating that Serbia will not be able to join the European Union without supporting sanctions against Russia. The document also condemns anti-European propaganda in Serbia and calls for free elections.

Serbia will not be able to become an EU member if it refuses to support sanctions against Russia

Serbia will not be able to join the European Union if it does not support sanctions against Russia. This is reported by DW, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is stated in a resolution adopted by the European Parliament.

According to DW, the document is dedicated to the approaching anniversary of the tragedy in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, where 16 people died in November 2024 when the roof of the railway station collapsed. After that, thousands of protests began in the country. The EP supported the right of protesters to demonstrate and condemned the Serbian authorities for dispersing them.

MEPs also drew attention to "anti-European and pro-Russian propaganda" in Serbia, which is spread by "government-controlled media and officials"

- writes DW.

The resolution calls for free and fair elections in the country.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia. He told reporters that the new European Parliament resolution contains "pathological lies." According to the politician, Croatia was behind the document, seeking a "color revolution" in Serbia.

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed disappointment with Russia's decision to offer a gas deal only until the end of the year, although Serbia sought a three-year contract. Vučić rejected suggestions of nationalizing NIS, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft, to circumvent US sanctions.

EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia22.10.25, 21:25 • 16574 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rallies in Ukraine
European Parliament
Aleksandar Vučić
European Union
Serbia
Croatia