Serbia will not be able to join the European Union if it does not support sanctions against Russia. This is reported by DW, informs UNN.

It is noted that this is stated in a resolution adopted by the European Parliament.

According to DW, the document is dedicated to the approaching anniversary of the tragedy in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, where 16 people died in November 2024 when the roof of the railway station collapsed. After that, thousands of protests began in the country. The EP supported the right of protesters to demonstrate and condemned the Serbian authorities for dispersing them.

MEPs also drew attention to "anti-European and pro-Russian propaganda" in Serbia, which is spread by "government-controlled media and officials" - writes DW.

The resolution calls for free and fair elections in the country.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia. He told reporters that the new European Parliament resolution contains "pathological lies." According to the politician, Croatia was behind the document, seeking a "color revolution" in Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed disappointment with Russia's decision to offer a gas deal only until the end of the year, although Serbia sought a three-year contract. Vučić rejected suggestions of nationalizing NIS, controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft, to circumvent US sanctions.

