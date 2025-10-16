Mercenary who fought against Ukraine and lost a leg released from custody in Bosnia

A volunteer from Bosnia and Herzegovina who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has been released from custody after entering into a plea agreement. This is reported by Radio Free Europe, according to UNN.

Details

Dario Ristic, a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina suspected of fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, was released from custody on October 15 - the publication writes.

His lawyer confirmed that Ristic was released after the prosecution filed a motion for his house arrest before the expiration of the one-month detention period, which was set on September 19 after his return to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ristic's documents and phone were confiscated.

The lawyer also stated that Ristic's defense submitted a proposal for a plea agreement, but an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has not yet been reached.

For a criminal offense related to joining foreign paramilitary and military formations, the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina provides for punishment, depending on the qualification, from three months to ten years of imprisonment.

Ristic lost a leg on the battlefield in Ukraine and was arrested on September 19 at Sarajevo airport based on an Interpol notice issued against him in March 2025. This citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, originally from Modrica, is suspected of fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine since November 2023. Meanwhile, he obtained Russian citizenship - the publication adds.

Recall

In Iraq, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight on Russia's side against Ukraine.