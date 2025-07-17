Shakhtar advances in the Europa League, while Polissya learns its Conference League opponent

Donetsk "Shakhtar", thanks to a draw against Finnish "Ilves Tampere" in the second stage of the Europa League qualification, will meet Turkish "Beşiktaş", and Zhytomyr "Polissya" will play against "Santa Coloma" in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers, UNN reports.

Today, Donetsk "Shakhtar" visited Finnish "Ilves" as part of the first stage of the UEFA Europa League qualification. The Donetsk team "closed" the issue of advancing further in the first match, defeating the Finns in the first confrontation - 6:0, so the second match looked like a pure formality.

For the return match, the coach of the "miners" Arda Turan fielded an almost new squad, releasing 8 new players in the starting lineup.

Despite many scoring chances, the match ended with a goalless draw, and therefore "Shakhtar" moves on, where in the second stage of the Europa League qualification they will meet Turkish "Beşiktaş".

Also, Zhytomyr "Polissya" learned their opponent in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers, which was "Santa Coloma" from Andorra, who defeated Bosnian "Borac" 4:3 on aggregate over two matches.

In addition, today the opponent for "Oleksandriya" in the Conference League will be determined - they will play against the winner of the pair "AEK Larnaca" - "Partizan". The first match between these teams ended in favor of "AEK" - 1:0.

