Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blocked

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 14396 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 32794 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 50645 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 67144 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80344 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70186 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 39710 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51767 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34471 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21720 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
82%
747mm
Popular news
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 11127 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 11924 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 7200 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 6572 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11036 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 32799 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 41538 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 53063 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80349 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70188 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11116 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 24601 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 50648 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 37906 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 40583 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2406 views

Unexpected snow and stormy winds caused widespread power outages in the Western Balkans and Britain. In Serbia and Bosnia, thousands of people were left without electricity and water, and Storm Emi is approaching Great Britain.

Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blocked

Unexpected snow and stormy winds have caused widespread power outages in the Western Balkans and Britain. In Serbia and Bosnia, thousands of people have been left without electricity and water. Storm Amy is approaching the UK, with warnings issued for strong winds and rain, UNN reports, citing the Independent.

Details

As stated, heavy wet snow covered the hilly and mountainous regions of Serbia and Bosnia this week, bringing down power lines and trees. In lowland areas, prolonged rains have raised concerns about possible floods and landslides. At high altitudes, the snow cover has already exceeded half a meter, and, according to meteorologist Slobodan Sovilj of the state hydrometeorological service, its level could set new records in October.

We have a number of areas without electricity due to broken trees and branches that have fallen on power lines.

- said Aleksandar Mitrovic, head of the municipality of Ivanjica in central Serbia.

The southwestern municipalities of Medveđa and Crna Trava were left without drinking water and telephone communication, local officials reported. Several Serbian municipalities have introduced emergency measures to deal with the consequences of the snowfall.

In Bosnia, a number of roads were closed on Friday due to snow. Authorities urged drivers to be especially careful and reminded them of the mandatory change to winter tires from November 1.

The Jahorina ski resort near Sarajevo was covered in snow after a snowfall that began on Thursday and caught visitors by surprise.

"We came here in flip-flops, and now we need boots and jackets," said Sandra Majstorović, a tourist in the center.

Experts note that extreme weather events, including abnormal heat or cold, can be a consequence of climate change. In September, temperatures in the Western Balkans rose to 30 °C, and in summer, hot days reached over 40 °C. Meanwhile, a strong wind warning has been issued in the UK due to the approaching Storm Amy.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Amy will bring strong winds and rain to other parts of the UK over the weekend. Later, wet and windy weather will spread south.

The first seasonal storm approaching from the Atlantic forced schools in Northern Ireland to close early and ferry services from western Scotland to be canceled.

Bad weather in the Carpathians: snow continues to fall on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperature -5°C01.10.25, 09:51 • 3172 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Scotland
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Serbia
United Kingdom