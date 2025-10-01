Bad weather in the Carpathians: snow continues to fall on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperature -5°C

On Wednesday, October 1, snow continued to fall in the Carpathians - on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, it is cloudy and the air temperature is low. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mountain Rescuers of Prykarpattia.

Details

As of 9:00 AM on 01.10.2025, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, snowing, the wind is northerly at 8 m/s, and the air temperature is -5°C. - the message says.

Reference

Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians with an altitude of 2028.5 meters. It is located at the southeastern end of the main ridge of the Chornohora massif, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

Among tourists, it is one of the most popular holiday destinations, but due to sudden weather changes, it is considered one of the most dangerous.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, and the air temperature was -3°C. The State Emergency Service warned tourists about the danger due to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions and provided appropriate recommendations.