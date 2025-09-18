Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ukraine has received new permits for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach, informs UNN.

According to him, Ukraine received 100 permits for cargo transportation to and from third countries from Azerbaijan, which is a 20% increase to the main quota.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +300 permits for bilateral, transit, and transportation to/from third countries (this is +100% to the main quota) - the official clarified.

He emphasized that these permits will help carriers perform more trips, build stable logistics routes, and expand their businesses.

We continue to systematically work on expanding opportunities for Ukrainian carriers. Additional quotas are another step towards stable logistics, business development, and strengthening international cooperation. - Derkach pointed out.

He clarified that the permit forms are currently in the process of being transferred and will soon be available for order from Ukrtransbezpeka company.

"In parallel, we are actively working to ensure that Ukrainian carriers can continue to stably carry out transportation to European Union countries," the official added.

Ukraine and Moldova extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This decision abolishes quotas and permits for cargo transportation for bilateral and transit routes.

