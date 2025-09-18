Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
07:21 PM • 10539 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 15945 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 17915 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 18314 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 24229 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 35584 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 39864 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39185 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 107283 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 124153 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news
Pillars of smoke rose in Dnipro after drone attackPhotoSeptember 17, 04:15 PM • 6164 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 9162 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 9888 views
Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of UkraineSeptember 17, 06:10 PM • 7286 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 7006 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video07:21 PM • 10542 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 25288 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 56942 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 107284 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 124153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Roberta Metsola
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 7020 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 9902 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 9172 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 41947 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 46977 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT

Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Ukraine received 100 additional permits for cargo transportation from Azerbaijan and 300 from Bosnia and Herzegovina. These permits will allow carriers to perform more trips and expand their business.

Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ukraine has received new permits for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine received 100 permits for cargo transportation to and from third countries from Azerbaijan, which is a 20% increase to the main quota.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +300 permits for bilateral, transit, and transportation to/from third countries (this is +100% to the main quota)

- the official clarified.

He emphasized that these permits will help carriers perform more trips, build stable logistics routes, and expand their businesses.

We continue to systematically work on expanding opportunities for Ukrainian carriers. Additional quotas are another step towards stable logistics, business development, and strengthening international cooperation.

- Derkach pointed out.

He clarified that the permit forms are currently in the process of being transferred and will soon be available for order from Ukrtransbezpeka company.

"In parallel, we are actively working to ensure that Ukrainian carriers can continue to stably carry out transportation to European Union countries," the official added.

Recall

Ukraine and Moldova extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This decision abolishes quotas and permits for cargo transportation for bilateral and transit routes.

Changes in rail freight: what's it about20.06.25, 13:55 • 2008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyAuto
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Azerbaijan
Ukraine