Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine received 100 additional permits for cargo transportation from Azerbaijan and 300 from Bosnia and Herzegovina. These permits will allow carriers to perform more trips and expand their business.
Ukraine has received new permits for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, Ukraine received 100 permits for cargo transportation to and from third countries from Azerbaijan, which is a 20% increase to the main quota.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: +300 permits for bilateral, transit, and transportation to/from third countries (this is +100% to the main quota)
He emphasized that these permits will help carriers perform more trips, build stable logistics routes, and expand their businesses.
We continue to systematically work on expanding opportunities for Ukrainian carriers. Additional quotas are another step towards stable logistics, business development, and strengthening international cooperation.
He clarified that the permit forms are currently in the process of being transferred and will soon be available for order from Ukrtransbezpeka company.
"In parallel, we are actively working to ensure that Ukrainian carriers can continue to stably carry out transportation to European Union countries," the official added.
Recall
Ukraine and Moldova extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2027. This decision abolishes quotas and permits for cargo transportation for bilateral and transit routes.
Changes in rail freight: what's it about20.06.25, 13:55 • 2008 views