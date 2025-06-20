$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21426 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36764 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36423 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30820 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29752 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42319 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97434 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95227 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90865 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94479 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21426 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36764 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 36423 views
Changes in rail freight: what's it about?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Ukraine, innovative wagons will again be able to run, Ukrzaliznytsia has approved the procedure for determining them technically compatible with the infrastructure. Owners are given 30 days to conclude relevant agreements.

Changes in rail freight: what's it about?

Foreign freight wagons will be able to operate again on the territory of Ukraine; to do this, owners need to conclude a relevant agreement, the Ministry of Development announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has approved the procedure for determining foreign freight wagons as technically compatible with the infrastructure of Ukrainian railways. This decision allows regulating the issue of non-resident wagons operating on the territory of Ukraine

- the ministry reported.

As indicated, a standard form of agreement for organizing the operation of foreign freight wagons on the territory of Ukraine has been approved. At the same time, the current conventional restrictions on their operation are canceled.

"Owners of foreign wagons will have 30 days from the publication of the agreement to conclude relevant agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia and provide the necessary technical information to determine the interoperability of the wagons - for their subsequent use in domestic railway communication," the ministry reported.

Addition

Since March 1, 2025, Ukraine has had a convention restricting the operation of foreign freight wagons. The reason for this was the termination of the agreement on the joint use of freight wagons in the former CIS space and related regulatory documents, which made it impossible to further use wagons registered in other states on the Ukrainian infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
