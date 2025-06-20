Changes in rail freight: what's it about?

Foreign freight wagons will be able to operate again on the territory of Ukraine; to do this, owners need to conclude a relevant agreement, the Ministry of Development announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has approved the procedure for determining foreign freight wagons as technically compatible with the infrastructure of Ukrainian railways. This decision allows regulating the issue of non-resident wagons operating on the territory of Ukraine - the ministry reported.

As indicated, a standard form of agreement for organizing the operation of foreign freight wagons on the territory of Ukraine has been approved. At the same time, the current conventional restrictions on their operation are canceled.

"Owners of foreign wagons will have 30 days from the publication of the agreement to conclude relevant agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia and provide the necessary technical information to determine the interoperability of the wagons - for their subsequent use in domestic railway communication," the ministry reported.

Addition

Since March 1, 2025, Ukraine has had a convention restricting the operation of foreign freight wagons. The reason for this was the termination of the agreement on the joint use of freight wagons in the former CIS space and related regulatory documents, which made it impossible to further use wagons registered in other states on the Ukrainian infrastructure.