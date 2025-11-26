Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow a plane with the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land in the country
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Defense, Zukan Helez, denied permission for a Hungarian military aircraft carrying Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to land. The reason cited was Hungary's support for actions undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty and the lack of explanation regarding the use of a military aircraft.
I refused to grant permission for a Hungarian military aircraft to land at Banja Luka airport, on which Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was supposed to fly.
He noted that for many years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Minister Szijjártó have openly supported former Serbian President Milorad Dodik in his actions that undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
In addition, the Hungarian side did not provide any clear explanations as to why the Minister of Foreign Affairs was arriving on a military aircraft. As the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, I am obliged to protect the constitutional order, laws, and interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina. For this reason, I decided not to approve this flight until full transparency and respect for our country are ensured.
Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán plans to visit Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin. The meeting, according to journalist Szabolcs Panyi, could take place on November 28.