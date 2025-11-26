Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow a plane with the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land in the country

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Defense, Zukan Helez, refused to grant permission for a military aircraft carrying Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, to land in the country. Helez wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

I refused to grant permission for a Hungarian military aircraft to land at Banja Luka airport, on which Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was supposed to fly. - Helez wrote.

He noted that for many years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Minister Szijjártó have openly supported former Serbian President Milorad Dodik in his actions that undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In addition, the Hungarian side did not provide any clear explanations as to why the Minister of Foreign Affairs was arriving on a military aircraft. As the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, I am obliged to protect the constitutional order, laws, and interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina. For this reason, I decided not to approve this flight until full transparency and respect for our country are ensured. - Helez added.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán plans to visit Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin. The meeting, according to journalist Szabolcs Panyi, could take place on November 28.