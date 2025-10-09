$41.400.09
Ukraine to launch new international cargo transportation permit system from November 1 - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

From November 1, 2025, Ukraine is introducing a new digital system of electronic ECMT permits for international cargo transportation. The country ranked first in the number of test operations and actively prepared for the system's implementation.

Ukraine to launch new international cargo transportation permit system from November 1 - Ministry of Development

On October 6-7, 2025, a meeting of the Road Transport Group of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport was held, dedicated to the launch of a new digital system for ECMT electronic permits. Ukraine actively participated in the preparation for the system's implementation and ranked first among countries in terms of the number of test operations. This was reported on the website of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting participants, including representatives from over 40 states, discussed the technical and organizational aspects of transitioning to digital ECMT permits for international freight transportation. Ukraine was represented at the meeting by Kateryna Onyshchenko, Head of the International Road Transport Department of the Ministry of Development, and Valeriy Kulyk-Kulychenko, Deputy Head of Ukrtransbezpeka for Digital Development.

It is important that from November 1, 2025, the main system will be available for road carriers to input information. This system will be used by road carriers performing transportation under ECMT permits.

– reported the Ministry of Development.

The new digital format is expected to simplify trip processing, reduce errors, and accelerate control during border checks.

During the meeting, a three-month "tolerance period" was agreed upon for the controlling bodies of all countries to avoid penalties for technical or non-systemic errors during the initial stages of using the system. The Secretariat of the International Transport Forum will prepare joint recommendations for all participating states to help unify procedures and facilitate the work of carriers.

What will happen to logistics and transportation in Ukraine in winter: Zelenskyy voiced a forecast

Ukraine also advocated for the integration of API data exchange between the Unified Complex of Information Systems of Ukrtransbezpeka and the ECMT platform, which will ensure prompt information exchange and reduce bureaucracy. Although the decision has not yet been implemented, Kyiv became one of the few countries that supported this initiative.

Following the meeting, it was noted that Ukraine topped the activity rating among all states testing the digital system.

Changes in rail freight: what's it about

Ukrtransbezpeka urged carriers who have not yet gained access to the test environment to apply as soon as possible, as the test version will be closed on January 1, 2026, and all data must be transferred to the main system.

Key practical rules for using the new platform were also explained separately – from the possibility of editing trip data to the requirements for entering records on the day of loading. The system will allow recording all stages of transportation and facilitate control over the execution of international transportation in accordance with ECMT quotas.

Ukraine received additional quotas for carriers from Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Stepan Haftko

