What will happen to logistics and transportation in Ukraine in winter: Zelenskyy voiced a forecast

Russian occupiers are striking logistics and railways in Ukraine with the aim of intimidation. At the same time, Ukraine must defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question "Are there any forecasts regarding transportation and logistics for the winter? What are the risks and is Ukraine ready for this?", Zelenskyy replied that the Russians are hitting both freight and passenger transportation.

It's all intimidation. They will strike, and we must defend ourselves. Ukrzaliznytsia was present at the Staff meetings. And the head of Ukrzaliznytsia has a task, together with the military, to protect stations, key hubs. We will do all this - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that after Ukrainian strikes, Russia has a gasoline deficit of about 20% of its needs.

The President of Ukraine also explained why the northern regions, namely Sumy and Chernihiv regions, found themselves at the epicenter of Russian attacks on energy. He noted that the Russians seek to create chaos and also leave Ukraine without fuel.