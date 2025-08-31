Mines in Bosnia and Herzegovina still kill: young farmer died after trying to release his goats into an enclosure

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 15868 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 41047 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 67465 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 82997 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 100573 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 250025 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 108479 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84518 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98590 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 316041 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
0m/s
50%
747mm
Popular news
EU considers changing decision-making process to bypass Hungary's permanent vetoesAugust 30, 09:25 PM • 7870 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the aftermath of the Russian night attack is being eliminated: the OMA reported on the situation with electricity and gas supplyAugust 30, 09:25 PM • 4286 views
The SES team sheltered the dog Jessie, who lost her owner as a result of a Russian attack on KyivAugust 30, 11:20 PM • 8138 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 9752 views
Iran imposed entry restrictions on RussiansAugust 31, 12:31 AM • 5162 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 7462 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International02:29 AM • 6982 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 91581 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 220455 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 223650 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 316038 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 265223 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 105063 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 237874 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 261337 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 258553 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 238786 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Mines in Bosnia and Herzegovina still kill: young farmer died after trying to release his goats into an enclosure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 19-year-old man died after stepping on a mine while trying to release goats into an enclosure. This happened 30 years after the end of the war, where mines still pose a deadly threat.

Mines in Bosnia and Herzegovina still kill: young farmer died after trying to release his goats into an enclosure

Three decades after the end of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, mines and explosive devices laid during the war still pose a deadly threat to the population.

UNN reports with reference to Slobodna Evropa and 24UR.

Details

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the village of Hodžići near Doboj, a 19-year-old man died after stepping on a minefield while trying to release goats into an enclosure. The tragic incident occurred around 5:50 PM yesterday. The duty prosecutor immediately arrived at the scene to lead the investigation.

30 years after the end of the war, Bosnia and Herzegovina still lives on a huge field of anti-personnel mines. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of mines are still scattered throughout the territory.

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed components of Russian weapons to the Prime Minister of Canada28.08.25, 02:54 • 6613 views

Reference

  • During the war from 1992 to 1995, 6,690 people died;
    • in the post-war period, more than 1,700 people died

      During demining operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 134 sappers died, of whom 53 sappers were killed.

      as of 2024, no mine-related accidents were registered.

      According to data maintained by the Bosnia and Herzegovina Mine Action Center (BHMAC) and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Civil Protection Administration, minefields covered more than 4,200 square kilometers after the war, which is 8.9 percent of its territory.

      A BHMAC assessment conducted two years ago showed that almost 900 square kilometers of the country's surface still fall into the category of areas where mines are suspected.

      Three people died on a beach in Odesa region after being blown up by a mine10.08.25, 14:02 • 4605 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Bosnia and Herzegovina