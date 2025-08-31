Mines in Bosnia and Herzegovina still kill: young farmer died after trying to release his goats into an enclosure

Three decades after the end of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, mines and explosive devices laid during the war still pose a deadly threat to the population.

Details

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the village of Hodžići near Doboj, a 19-year-old man died after stepping on a minefield while trying to release goats into an enclosure. The tragic incident occurred around 5:50 PM yesterday. The duty prosecutor immediately arrived at the scene to lead the investigation.

30 years after the end of the war, Bosnia and Herzegovina still lives on a huge field of anti-personnel mines. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of mines are still scattered throughout the territory.

Reference

During the war from 1992 to 1995, 6,690 people died;

in the post-war period, more than 1,700 people died

During demining operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 134 sappers died, of whom 53 sappers were killed.

as of 2024, no mine-related accidents were registered.

According to data maintained by the Bosnia and Herzegovina Mine Action Center (BHMAC) and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Civil Protection Administration, minefields covered more than 4,200 square kilometers after the war, which is 8.9 percent of its territory.

A BHMAC assessment conducted two years ago showed that almost 900 square kilometers of the country's surface still fall into the category of areas where mines are suspected.

