August 27, 05:11 PM • 14660 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 3940 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 32915 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 111500 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 72937 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 44515 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61966 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49545 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47176 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 123460 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97718 views
Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed components of Russian weapons to the Prime Minister of Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Ukrainian intelligence officers demonstrated to foreign ambassadors the technologies of the Russian military-industrial complex used in drones and missiles. Most components turned out to be of Western and Chinese production, which indicates Russia's dependence on imports.

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed components of Russian weapons to the Prime Minister of Canada

During a special event attended by the President of Ukraine and foreign ambassadors, Ukrainian intelligence officers demonstrated to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the technologies used by the Russian military-industrial complex in drones and missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Most of the presented weapon components are of Western and Chinese production, which clearly demonstrates the critical dependence of the Russian military-industrial complex on imported equipment and components

- noted the GUR.

Details

Among the presented samples are machine vision and artificial intelligence systems, lidars, CRP antennas, Mesh modems and other components, as well as downed Russian UAVs "Shahed" and "Delta". 

Systematic international coordination will make it impossible to circumvent sanctions and increase pressure on the aggressor state 

- said GUR serviceman Shifr.

In addition, partners were presented with the analytical platform "War&Sanctions", which allows tracking the use of Western components in Russian weapons and counteracting sanctions circumvention. The electronic database of the platform is regularly updated with new samples studied by GUR specialists and scientists.

Recall

Recently, Newsweek reported that foreign businesses paid over $20 billion in taxes to the Kremlin in 2024. Since 2022, this amount has reached $60 billion, which is half of Russia's military budget for 2025.

Russia uses new UAV with LTE communication and remote control capability - HUR20.08.25, 09:11 • 3644 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Mark Carney
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Canada
Ukraine