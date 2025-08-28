During a special event attended by the President of Ukraine and foreign ambassadors, Ukrainian intelligence officers demonstrated to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the technologies used by the Russian military-industrial complex in drones and missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Most of the presented weapon components are of Western and Chinese production, which clearly demonstrates the critical dependence of the Russian military-industrial complex on imported equipment and components - noted the GUR.

Details

Among the presented samples are machine vision and artificial intelligence systems, lidars, CRP antennas, Mesh modems and other components, as well as downed Russian UAVs "Shahed" and "Delta".

Systematic international coordination will make it impossible to circumvent sanctions and increase pressure on the aggressor state - said GUR serviceman Shifr.

In addition, partners were presented with the analytical platform "War&Sanctions", which allows tracking the use of Western components in Russian weapons and counteracting sanctions circumvention. The electronic database of the platform is regularly updated with new samples studied by GUR specialists and scientists.

Recall

Recently, Newsweek reported that foreign businesses paid over $20 billion in taxes to the Kremlin in 2024. Since 2022, this amount has reached $60 billion, which is half of Russia's military budget for 2025.

