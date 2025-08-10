Three people died on a beach in Odesa region after being blown up by a mine

In Odesa region, a woman and two men died while swimming, having been blown up by a mine.

Police are identifying the deceased, UNN writes with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that during swimming, three vacationers – a woman and two men – died as a result of two explosions of unknown objects. The identities of the deceased are being established. The events occurred today, August 10, in the afternoon in the Karolino-Buhaz community of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. - reported the police.

Law enforcement officers reported that investigative and operational groups of the territorial police unit, specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, and employees of the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene.

The full circumstances of the tragic events are being established, and the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident" is being resolved. - noted law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement officers also urge residents and guests of Odesa Oblast to comply with the rules of martial law and not to go to the beach areas of the Black Sea coast of Odesa Oblast, access to which is prohibited.

Do not neglect safety measures and only relax on beaches that are permitted for visits. - the message says.

Addition

In Odesa region, a dredge vessel belonging to the "Delta-Lotsman" branch of the SE AMPU exploded during planned works. As a result of the explosion, three employees died, and other crew members were hospitalized.

On the coast of Odesa region, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an anti-ship naval mine that had been brought in by waves. The explosive object was eliminated by a controlled detonation.