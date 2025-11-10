Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament. They discussed EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić. They discussed the process of European integration and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

During the meeting, the Head of State thanked Serbia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We are grateful to Aleksandar Vučić. We periodically have phone conversations with him, we have meetings. We talked about EU membership, challenges, and how to support each other. We are ready to support the countries of the Western Balkans and our friends from Moldova. And we count on your country to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine expects agricultural duties to be reviewed by year-end and accelerated European integration - Kachka

The parties discussed in detail the process of European integration, which is a strategic goal for Ukraine and Serbia.

Ana Brnabić emphasized that it is important to continue mutual support on this path.

"I am glad to be in Ukraine, and we will work on continuing our cooperation, especially in the direction of European integration," she said.

The President of Ukraine and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia also discussed interstate cooperation and partnership for regional security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately noted the assistance of the First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vučić, her participation in the summits of first ladies and gentlemen, and her attention to the problem of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"There is no country that could independently return all children. That is why we count on a coalition of different countries, leaders, governments, and parliaments," the President emphasized.

Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to Russia