06:35 PM • 4810 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 11580 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
01:36 PM • 38988 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47863 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 38209 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 49493 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88202 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42257 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 45952 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39368 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament. They discussed EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, discussing European integration and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The parties also touched upon interstate cooperation and regional security.

Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament. They discussed EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić. They discussed the process of European integration and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

During the meeting, the Head of State thanked Serbia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We are grateful to Aleksandar Vučić. We periodically have phone conversations with him, we have meetings. We talked about EU membership, challenges, and how to support each other. We are ready to support the countries of the Western Balkans and our friends from Moldova. And we count on your country to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

The parties discussed in detail the process of European integration, which is a strategic goal for Ukraine and Serbia.

Ana Brnabić emphasized that it is important to continue mutual support on this path.

"I am glad to be in Ukraine, and we will work on continuing our cooperation, especially in the direction of European integration," she said.

The President of Ukraine and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia also discussed interstate cooperation and partnership for regional security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately noted the assistance of the First Lady of Serbia, Tamara Vučić, her participation in the summits of first ladies and gentlemen, and her attention to the problem of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"There is no country that could independently return all children. That is why we count on a coalition of different countries, leaders, governments, and parliaments," the President emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
"Coalition of the Willing"
Serbia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova