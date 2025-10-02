$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
09:13 AM • 8260 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16835 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19812 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19254 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 32040 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18251 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20332 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37409 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53750 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30459 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Ukraine expects agricultural duties to be reviewed by year-end and accelerated European integration - Kachka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Ukraine expects a number of economic decisions from the EU by the end of the year, including a review of duties on agricultural products. The government's main task is to accelerate the country's accession process to the European Union.

Ukraine expects agricultural duties to be reviewed by year-end and accelerated European integration - Kachka

A number of economic decisions are expected by the end of the year in cooperation with the EU, including on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products. At the same time, the government's main task is to accelerate Ukraine's accession process to the EU, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, as reported by UNN.

Details

He said that on September 30, bilateral negotiations with the European Commission within the framework of the screening of Ukrainian legislation against EU law were completed, at which 27 member states voted "for."

Integration with the EU must work for real companies in the real economy and, of course, for our people. The Ukrainian session is designed for both political and economic projects. Politically, it confirms our return to the European family... Economically, it means the greatest stability, investment, and growth here in Ukraine, but also in the European Union.

- Kachka emphasized.

He also noted that for business, this "opens up the largest and most competitive market in the world," adding that Ukrainian business "is very competitive, and we have a lot to add."

Now we are awaiting a decision on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products, and we have many other economic projects related to this by the end of this year. But the most important thing is that we need to intensify our accession process.

- he concluded.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Union is preparing to begin technical work on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova, despite Hungary's ongoing blocking of accession negotiations. The European Commission proposed to adjust the rules to circumvent Hungary's veto, starting technical work in several "clusters" even without an official decision. 

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova