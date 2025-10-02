Ukraine expects agricultural duties to be reviewed by year-end and accelerated European integration - Kachka

A number of economic decisions are expected by the end of the year in cooperation with the EU, including on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products. At the same time, the government's main task is to accelerate Ukraine's accession process to the EU, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, as reported by UNN.

Details

He said that on September 30, bilateral negotiations with the European Commission within the framework of the screening of Ukrainian legislation against EU law were completed, at which 27 member states voted "for."

Integration with the EU must work for real companies in the real economy and, of course, for our people. The Ukrainian session is designed for both political and economic projects. Politically, it confirms our return to the European family... Economically, it means the greatest stability, investment, and growth here in Ukraine, but also in the European Union. - Kachka emphasized.

He also noted that for business, this "opens up the largest and most competitive market in the world," adding that Ukrainian business "is very competitive, and we have a lot to add."

Now we are awaiting a decision on the revision of customs duties on agricultural products, and we have many other economic projects related to this by the end of this year. But the most important thing is that we need to intensify our accession process. - he concluded.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Union is preparing to begin technical work on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova, despite Hungary's ongoing blocking of accession negotiations. The European Commission proposed to adjust the rules to circumvent Hungary's veto, starting technical work in several "clusters" even without an official decision.