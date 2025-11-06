European Commission confirmed preparation of new visa rules that will affect Russian citizens – media

The European Commission is working on introducing additional restrictions on visa policy that could affect Russian citizens. This was stated by EC representative Markus Lambert during a briefing in Brussels, Deutsche Welle reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lambert, the relevant measures are under consideration, but it has not yet been determined whether they will apply exclusively to Russians or also to citizens of other countries who need visas to enter the EU.

Additional visa policy measures affecting Russian citizens are being considered — confirmed the representative of the European Commission.

Lambert noted that the European Commission does not have the authority to completely ban the issuance of visas at the level of the entire European Union, as decisions on reviewing applications and issuing documents are made by individual member states.

Earlier, Politico, citing EU sources, reported that Brussels is preparing to tighten visa rules for Russians, in particular, it may effectively stop issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas, with the exception of certain cases.

The Russian embassy in France called such reports "groundless."

Recall

It was previously reported that the EU is preparing to tighten restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Russia and other "hostile" countries by the end of the year. New recommendations from the European Commission, to be published in December, will provide for stricter criteria for the entry of Russians.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the tightening of visa rules for Russians, increasing the fee to 80 euros and extending the processing time.

The EU plans to tighten visa restrictions for Russian citizens, effectively limiting the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas in most cases.