Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico complained on social media about damage to his plane at Brussels airport. He reported this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

The demanding summit in Brussels did not start well. At the airport, a vehicle with stairs damaged our plane so much that it is no longer airworthy, and we had to leave it there. - he wrote.

Fico added that the evening meeting with the Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, primarily Serbia, took place in the same skeptical mood.

The Slovak Prime Minister expressed support for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who "deliberately did not attend this summit." According to Fico, Vučić's refusal to come to the summit was intended to protest against "the unfair treatment of Serbia by EU institutions."

Double standards are a typical feature of European politics. On the one hand, major players are pushing Ukraine into the EU, although it is completely unprepared; on the other hand, Serbia is not allowed to join the Union because it is too proud, self-confident, and sovereign. - Fico stated.

Recall

Back in November of this year, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it.