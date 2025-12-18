$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
"No longer airworthy": Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's plane damaged in Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4884 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's plane was damaged at Brussels airport, rendering it unairworthy. Fico also expressed support for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who did not attend the summit, protesting against the EU's unfair treatment of Serbia.

"No longer airworthy": Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's plane damaged in Brussels

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico complained on social media about damage to his plane at Brussels airport. He reported this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

The demanding summit in Brussels did not start well. At the airport, a vehicle with stairs damaged our plane so much that it is no longer airworthy, and we had to leave it there.

- he wrote.

Fico added that the evening meeting with the Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, primarily Serbia, took place in the same skeptical mood.

The Slovak Prime Minister expressed support for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who "deliberately did not attend this summit." According to Fico, Vučić's refusal to come to the summit was intended to protest against "the unfair treatment of Serbia by EU institutions."

Double standards are a typical feature of European politics. On the one hand, major players are pushing Ukraine into the EU, although it is completely unprepared; on the other hand, Serbia is not allowed to join the Union because it is too proud, self-confident, and sovereign.

- Fico stated.

Recall

Back in November of this year, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it.

